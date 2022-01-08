Thomas, William

THOMAS, Jr., William "Barry"



William "Barry" Thomas Jr., 76 of Roswell, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Jane Price and William Barry Thomas Sr. Barry spent his childhood on the Northside of Pittsburgh and graduated from North Catholic before attending Wheeling Jesuit College where he met the love of his life, Sharron. They got married at the same time as Barry was starting his journey in the Army which sent them to Japan, and then him on to serve in Vietnam. In the Army, Barry practiced his core values of Service to others and Honor to his country. Upon discharge from the Army, he and his family moved a few times and ended up in Reston, VA where he and his young family continued to grow. He advanced his career in telecommunications with a primary focus on customer service. During this work, the family moved to Roswell, Georgia and he continued to serve others. After retiring from the telecommunications industry, Barry and Sharron invested in the Ice Cream business where he could always be found outside serving his customers, always with a US Flag on his collar and his infectious smile on his face. His love and dedication to his country, friends and his family were well known to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He is survived by his devoted wife Sharron McKibbin Thomas, his children Lisa (Michael) Mallady, Brian (Marie) Thomas, both of Atlanta, Georgia. He was a loving Grandad to Taylor (19) and Kate (17) Mallady and Anna (18) and Will (15) Thomas. He is also survived by his sister, Susan of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; his brother, David of Ft. Meyers, Florida and his brother, Peter of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral celebration at St. Brigid Catholic Church located at 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, Georgia 30022 on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a reception to immediately follow at the Country Club of Roswell. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests contributions to the ALS Association of Georgia.



