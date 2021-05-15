ajc logo
Thomas, Timothy

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">THOMAS II, Timothy<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Timothy Thomas II of Atlanta, GA, died May 1, 2021. Viewing will be Friday, May 14, 2021 from 1 - 7 PM at Hollifield Mortuary. Chapel service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 12 PM; entrusted to Hollifield Mortuary, Inc., 1296 Hollywood Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Family to gather at 11:30 AM, 2835 Dale Creek Dr., Atlanta, GA 30318 for procession. Interment - Lincoln Cemetery, Inc., 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314, 404-799-8679.</font><br/>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Hollifield Mortuary, Inc.</p>

<p>1296 Hollywood Rd NW</p>

<p>Atlanta, GA</p>

<p>30318</p>

