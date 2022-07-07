ajc logo
X

Thomas, Rovelma

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

THOMAS, Rovelma

Funeral services for Mother Rovelma Elder Thomas will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, July 8, 2022 at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, Georgia 30034. The Rev. Dr. Jerry D. Black, Pastor. Burial will follow at Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur, GA. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Mr. Vincent Thomas and daughter-in-law Mrs. Geri Perrimon Thomas; grandchildren, Mrs. Erinn Thomas-Rowell (Joe), Ms. Chantay Osby, Min. Erich Thomas (Jakita), Mr. Korrie Thomas, Ms. Tiffany Thomas and Mr. Karl Thomas; brother, Mr. Michael Elder (Connie); 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; Ms. Patricia Strotter and children and Mr. Bernard Pattillo and children, along with many other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Family visitation from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Services will be streamed on Beulah Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page, YouTube channel and beulahbaptist.org. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence of Mrs. Geri Thomas at 10:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: More details on the expanding grand jury probe of Donald Trump 18h ago
S Korean group floats balloons toward North amid animosities
1h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
8h ago
Georgia Democrats rally against ‘extremist’ Supreme Court
19h ago
Georgia Democrats rally against ‘extremist’ Supreme Court
19h ago
Man arrested on rape charge after Chamblee police find missing Florida girl
4h ago
The Latest
Rogers, Augustus C.
Rogers, Augustus
Davies, Suzanne
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top