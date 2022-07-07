THOMAS, Rovelma



Funeral services for Mother Rovelma Elder Thomas will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, July 8, 2022 at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, Georgia 30034. The Rev. Dr. Jerry D. Black, Pastor. Burial will follow at Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur, GA. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Mr. Vincent Thomas and daughter-in-law Mrs. Geri Perrimon Thomas; grandchildren, Mrs. Erinn Thomas-Rowell (Joe), Ms. Chantay Osby, Min. Erich Thomas (Jakita), Mr. Korrie Thomas, Ms. Tiffany Thomas and Mr. Karl Thomas; brother, Mr. Michael Elder (Connie); 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; Ms. Patricia Strotter and children and Mr. Bernard Pattillo and children, along with many other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Family visitation from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Services will be streamed on Beulah Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page, YouTube channel and beulahbaptist.org. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence of Mrs. Geri Thomas at 10:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.



