THOMAS, Roger Lee



Roger Lee Thomas, 78, of Atlanta, died February 4, 2022 after a prolonged illness. He was born in Sterling, Illinois to J. LeRoy and Florence I. Thomas and graduated from Sterling Township High School in 1961 where he participated in track and field and basketball. In his youth he spent much of his free time fixing up cars to race at the local speedway. Mr. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He enjoyed a successful career in construction and worked as a superintendent at numerous projects throughout the greater metro Atlanta area. Mr. Thomas was a member of the Elks Club, loved sports, grilling, and was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanine Thomas, and is survived by his son, Christopher Thomas; brother and sister-in-law, David and Helen Thomas; sister and brother-in-law, Lynne and Gary Yandura and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 2 to 4 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sterling Schools Foundation, Sterling, Illinois (SterlingSchoolsFoundation.org).



