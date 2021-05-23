Thomas, Robert

THOMAS, Sr.,



Robert "Bob" Joseph Thomas Sr, 81, passed away suddenly at home on May 13, 2021 in Lilburn, GA. He was born in New Haven, CT on March 13, 1940 to Gladys Cecelia Thomas and Peter Patrick Clement Clyne. He moved to Atlanta to continue his career with Equifax as an attorney, retiring as a Vice President. He was engaged in many volunteer activities over the course of his life, was passionate about playing in medieval music ensembles, of his grandchildren, and of hosting the family's many friends for evenings of feasting and debating. He is survived by his spouse, Roberta Balint Thomas; sons; Robert (Cheryl), Andrew, and Christopher; grandchildren; Sabrina and Conor; two brothers; Carlo (Joann) and Pasquale (Lisa) Falcigno; a sister, Mary Stackpole; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Per his wishes, no services are planned. Donations may be made to The Animal Welfare Society in his memory.

