It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Joanne Oliver Thomas. Patricia transitioned from body to spirit on Friday, August 6, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband Kenny Thomas, 6 children, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and a host of brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30331. Family and friends, please assemble at the Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

