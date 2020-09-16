Thomas, Nesby

THOMAS, Jr., Nesby Nesby Thomas, Jr. also known as "Bubba" and "Mr. T" was born on December 6, 1930 to the late Nesby Thomas, Sr. and Silica Allen. He grew up in Scottdale, GA where he was the 3rd of six children. He was educated in the Dekalb County School System and graduated from Avondale "Colored" High School [later renamed Hamilton High School] in 1949. He was a member of New Chapel Baptist Church in Scottdale where he served as a deacon for many years. On February 24, 1951, he wed Ida Lois Anderson of Lithonia and remained married for 66 years until "death parted" them on December 5, 2016. He dutifully served his country in the U.S. Army from May 1951 until May 1953 for which he recently received a formal commendation for his service as a Korean War Veteran. After returning from service, he and Lois built a home in Avondale Estates on property they purchased through the GI Bill. This is where together they raised their children. Nesby was employed by Frigidaire, Inc. [a subsidiary of GM] and later at General Motors in Doraville for over 37 years. In 1981, he became the 1st African American 'non-custodial' employee in the Dekalb County Court System when the Hon. Judge Clarence Seeliger hired him as a courtroom bailiff. As an enthusiast for sports, he loved baseball and golf. During his tour of duty in the Army, while stationed in Germany, he passed the time playing baseball. He was the first African American pitcher for his unit, and he later pitched in the National Negro Leagues. He also worked part-time as an umpire and referee for 13 years for the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation. As a true golf fanatic, he frequented courses all over the Atlanta area and played at The Augusta National Amateur Competition during the 80's. His wife, Lois, affectionately referred to him as "Mr. Fix-It." He was handy with tools and enjoyed repairing most anything around the house, in the yardand even vehicles. He loved taking afternoon naps, and Lois would tease him about needing his "beauty rest!" They were a traditional couple in every sensewhen you saw one, the other was usually nearby. Nesby is survived by his children of his marriage to Lois, to wit: Dwight L. Thomas, Terry L. Thomas, Angela C. Thomas, Nesby C. "Chris" Thomas [Priscilla], and Abigail "Abbey" Thomas. He is also survived by his daughter, LaDema Thomas Davis, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and cherished friends. INVITATION ONLY Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079. (404)294-5500. Due to COVID-19, a mask will be required to enter the chapel. Live Stream at LevettFuneralHome.com

