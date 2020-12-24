X

Thomas, Mildred

THOMAS, Mildred Frances Puckett "Millie"

Mildred Frances Puckett Thomas, "Millie", age 88 , of Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia passed December 21, 2020. No service planned. Her son, John and daughter, Vikki will have a private burial of her ashes beside her daughter, Stacy Diane and husband, John Boyd, Jr. at an unspecified time. Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs.

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.

