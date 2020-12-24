THOMAS, Mildred Frances Puckett "Millie"



Mildred Frances Puckett Thomas, "Millie", age 88 , of Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia passed December 21, 2020. No service planned. Her son, John and daughter, Vikki will have a private burial of her ashes beside her daughter, Stacy Diane and husband, John Boyd, Jr. at an unspecified time. Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs.



