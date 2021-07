THOMAS, Mary



A Celebration of Life Service for mother Mary Elaine Adams Thomas will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on day of service. Survivors: husband, Bradley Thomas; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing today 2 – 6 PM at Murray Broters (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.