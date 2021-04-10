ajc logo
Thomas, Mary

In Memoriam

Mrs. Mary M. Thomas

April 10, 1921 - August 12, 2017



We still love and miss you. We honor you daily for your love, support, sacrifice and service you gave to your family, friends and community throughout your lifetime, selflessly, for 96 years of your life. Our hearts are full of joy because we know you are where you always prayed about: in Heaven with GOD and angels. "Happy Birthday - We Love you!"



Your children Barbara, Hansel, Renee and grand; great grand; great-great grand children; 4 sisters, 3 brothers; nieces & nephews.


