Thomas, Marlon

2 hours ago
THOMAS, Marlon

Of Decatur passed July 16, 2023. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 1 PM, at Now Faith Apostolic Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.

