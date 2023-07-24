THOMAS, Marlon
Of Decatur passed July 16, 2023. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 1 PM, at Now Faith Apostolic Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
