THOMAS, Marlon



Of Decatur passed July 16, 2023. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 1 PM, at Now Faith Apostolic Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral