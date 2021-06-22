THOMAS, Lizzie



Celebration of Life for Ms. Lizzie Ruth Thomas, of Oxford, GA, will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road Covington, GA 30014. Pastor Dexter Mitchell, Eulogist. Assisted by others. She leaves to cherish her memories; daughters, Rose Marie Thomas, Debra Simmons and Melissa Moreland; sons, Stanley Thomas, Walter Thomas, Michael Thomas and Jeremiah Bigby; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held today from 11:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at Lizzie's home at 11:00 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

