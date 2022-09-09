Thomas, Johnny

THOMAS, Sr., Johnny



Mr. Johnny F. Thomas, Sr., of Stone Mountain transitioned on September 5, 2022 at Piedmont Hospital. Mr. Thomas graduated from Morehouse College ('63), served in the USAF. His government service with the US Postal System carried him throughout the US in the position of Eastern Regional Post Master General. Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Lillian Middlebrooks Thomas of Atlanta; son, MAJ Johnny Thomas Jr., USA Retired, USMA 1983, (CSM Angelia, USAR Retired) of Alexandria, Virginia; daughter, Dr. Janella (Dr. Luther) Burse of Atlanta; grandchildren, LTC (P) Josef (Demirah) Thrash III of Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jessica (Matthew) Angle of Quinton, Virginia, Luther Burse III of Atlanta, Veronica Burse of Atlanta and Victoria Burse of Atlanta; great-granddaughter, Sophia Angle of Quinton, Virginia; brother, Charles Thomas of Atlanta; sister Ernie Rogers of Atlanta. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM; Beulah Baptist Church, 170 Griffin St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731



