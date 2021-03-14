THOMAS, Harold Delma



Mr. Harold Delma Thomas, age 86, of Conyers, passed away on March 9, 2021. He was born on September 30, 1934, raised on a farm in Oglethorpe County, and later Comer. Mr. Thomas served in the Georgia Air National Guard. In 1957, Harold moved to Atlanta with his wife and joined the City of Atlanta Police Department, studying at nights at John Marshall University, and receiving his Bachelor of Law Degree. Having over 37 years in law enforcement with the City of Atlanta and Fulton County, including Chief assignments in Henry County and Alpharetta, and serving as President of the P.O.A.G, he retired as Assistant Police Chief - Fulton County in 1995. He loved motorcycles and traveling, especially Hawaii. In recent years, Mr. Thomas lived with his girls on a mountain in Clarkesville. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Ellis Burroughs Thomas of Danielsville; his parents, Golden Asbury Thomas and Maggie Anderson Thomas of Comer; and his brother, Kelly Thomas of Summerville, SC. He is survived by his children: Ginger Thomas of Clarkesville, Kelli (Gary) Henry of Clarkesville, and Bob (Cindy) Thomas of Tucker; his sister, Sylvia Esco of Roswell; his brother, Dennis (Marsha) Thomas of Comer; grandchildren: Ginni Henry, Matthew Henry, Faith Henry, Jennifer (Brad) Morris, and Michael Thomas; great-grands: Zahra Henry and Savannah Morris; and his beloved dog, Mutley.A graveside service will be held at the Danielsville Memorial Gardens, off Highway 98, on Sunday, March 21, 2021, 12 noon. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the Comer Baptist Church, Comer, GA and designated for "local families in need fund", or to a charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.berryfh.com. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton.

