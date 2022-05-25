THOMAS, Carrie



Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Carrie Gresham Thomas, of Decatur, will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, 11:00 AM at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., Atlanta, GA. 30315. Reverend Rogers "Ruddy" Jackson, and Reverend Ann Jackson, Officiating, Eulogists. Ms. Carrie leaves to cherish her loving memories, son, Mr. Nicol Thomas (Sophia); granddaughter, Geianah Thomas; 2 brothers, Ernest Gresham, Melvin Gresham; 3 sisters, Vivian Baity, Mary Wallace, Barbara Gresham; Lee Ernest Thomas, "play" sons, Douglas Peters, Michael Grayson, Daryl Madison, Samuel Smith; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of loyal friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Thursday, 10:00 AM at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. LIVE STREAM of Services available at 10:55 A.M. at www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com.



