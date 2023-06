THOMAS, Bernice



Bernice Thomas, born March 4, 1954, beloved daughter, mother and best friend passed away on June 3, 2023. She is with her Lord and out of pain. Celebration of Life will be on June 17, 2023 at 1 PM Taliaferro County High School, 557 Broad St., Crawfordville, GA 30631.



