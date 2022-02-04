Thomas, Andrew

THOMAS, Major Andrew, USMC (Ret)



Andy's (47) journey began in Pensacola, Florida on January 17, 1974 to parents Thomas Macdonald and Mary Patricia Russell. He graduated in 1992 from Ellenville High School, New York before attending Clemson University, South Carolina. There he served as the Captain of the Varsity Cheerleading Squad and graduated with a BA in Construction Science and Engineering. Upon graduation he had a higher calling…



On August 15, 1997, Andy was commissioned a 2ndLt in the United States Marine Corps. Designated a Naval Aviator in 2000, Major Thomas reported to Camp Pendleton, California for training in the AH-1W Cobra. Upon completion of training, he reported to Marine Corps Air Station New River where he joined the Gunrunners of HML/A-269. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, 2004, and 2005. Holding the title of squadron Weapons and Tactics Instructor, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (Valor), Air Medal - Individual Action, and Air Medal - Strike/Flight (15 awards). In 2018, after serving as a flight instructor, he retired from the Marine Corps Reserves. Andy will be remembered by the soldiers who knew him as a fearless attack pilot, a mentor to the Marines he served with and a dear friend to all.



Andy's passion for flying, along with his entrepreneurial spirit, led him to continue supporting the war on terror, after military retirement, as a contract pilot flying challenging missions in Iraq and Afghanistan and piloting corporate helicopters. Always the engineer, Andy designed and built his current home and hangar, outside of Atlanta, in a fly-in development. There he served his community and volunteered countless hours assisting his neighbors, all of which he considered friends.



Self admittedly, he was never complete until he met the love of his life "Caroline" (Carolyn Walz). They married and welcomed their son and beautiful legacy, Rex, in 2020. Andy was a dedicated husband and a proud, loving father. He was now able to say he had it all. Unfortunately, his time to enjoy the incredible life he had built was too short, succumbing to a brief illness, on December 16, 2021.



Andy's final act was a posthumous appearance, January 25, 2022, on the television show, Shark Tank. He and his business partner, Dan Sheppard, closed a deal with Lori Greiner to distribute their invention, Kettle Gryp. It was there that the Shark Tank's national audience was introduced to his glorious, bald by choice "hair" style, infectious smile, humility about his military service and unmatched wit. All these attributes were displayed in daily life and familiar to anyone who had the privilege to know him.



Andy is survived by his loving wife; son; parents; stepmother, Joyce Macdonald; stepfather, William Russell; father-in-law, Peter Walz; sister, Kathleen Metzger; stepsisters, Sarah Brush and Sybil Russell, M.D.; brothers-in-law, John Walz (Raegan Sawyer), George Walz (Louise), Robert Walz; sister-in-law, Rebecca Boggs (Wayne) and his beloved nieces and nephews.

