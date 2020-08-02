THOMAS, Almenia Almenia Locklair Thomas, age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 30th, 2020. She was born and raised near Florence, South Carolina and resided in Atlanta, Georgia for more than 50 years. She was a long-time employee of Sears, Roebuck, and Co. and was active in the Oglethorpe University and Wieuca Road Baptist Church communities. She was also a proud volunteer for the Atlanta 1996 Summer Olympics. The time she spent living at Lenbrook was a great source of joy in Almenia's later years. She remained involved in her community, serving as "hall host" and enjoying social events and gatherings. Her family appreciates how warmly the staff embraced and supported her. Al was predeceased by her husband, Dr. David Nolan Thomas. They resided in Atlanta, where David spent his 30-year tenure as a professor at Oglethorpe University. David found his "chart and compass" in Al, who guided and loved him for nearly 60 years of marriage. The couple traveled extensively together, visiting every US State and State Capital building. They embraced new cultures and adventures on five continents, bringing home wonderful memories throughout Almenia's life. She is also predeceased by her siblings, including Thadius, Foster, Woodrow, Nettie Mae, and Billy Joanne Locklair. She was a devoted mother, and is survived by her three children; Thomas Dane Gordon and his wife Julia Kay Gordon of Greenwood, South Carolina, Bo Thomas and his fiancée Kelly Weaver of Atlanta, Georgia, and Talia Thomas Murphy and her husband John Murphy of Atlanta, Georgia. Al is also survived by six adoring grandchildren (Dane Gordon & Ashley Gordon Cate, Caroline Thomas, and Grace, Isabella, & Lily Murphy) and four great-grandchildren (Abigael & John Thomas Gordon, and Trace & Caroline Cate). Of the many roles she held throughout her life, being a "Nana" was her true calling and passion. Her natural ability to laugh, comfort, and connect with everyone, from her closest family and friends to strangers in passing, will never be forgotten. She shined so bright; her light and love will live on forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the David and Almenia Thomas Scholarship Fund at Oglethorpe University (www.oglethorpe.edu/give2ou) or to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospice Fund (http://olphauxiliary.org/donate.html) in her memory.

