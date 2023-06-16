Thomas, Allison

ALLISON, Thomas
Age 50, of Decatur, GA, passed June 5, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 1PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com