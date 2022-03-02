Thomas, Albert

THOMAS, Sr., Albert



Albert Lamar Thomas Sr. "Billy", of Cumming, GA, passed away on February 27, 2022 in Cumming, GA.



Billy was born in Chamblee, GA to Rufus and Ruth Thomas on September 9, 1926. He went to school at Chamblee. He married Peggy Marie Long Thomas on June 16, 1944 in Chamblee, GA. He owned A.L. Thomas Inc. Flooring Company for 48 years. He was a veteran of War World II and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Chamblee, which became Johns Creek Baptist Church. His main hobbies were fishing and taking grandkids and great grandkids on adventures.



Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Thomas; father, Rufus Thomas; wife, Peggy Thomas and son, David Thomas.



Billy is survived by daughter, Deborah Thomas (Bernie); daughter, Rita Moon (Terry); son, Lamar Thomas (Robin); daughter-in-law, Lori Stewart; granddaughters, Christy Dwyer, Stephanie Hosier, Jennifer Burrell, Nicole Stewart, Brittany Averbach, Chelsie Woods, Cassidy Thomas, Skyler Thomas; grandsons, Levi Dutton, Jesse Burrell; great-grandsons, Cody Dwyer, Jay Hosier; great granddaughter, Kaitlyn Dwyer-Peppers and great-great-grandson, Luke Averbach.



Pallbearers will be Samuel Jay Hosier, David Peppers, Levi Dutton, Jesse Burrell, Cody Dwyer and Jay Hosier.



Visitation will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill in Brookhaven, GA. A funeral will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, with Rev. David Sapp officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA.



