Thigpen, Wiilam

THIGPEN, III, William McCord "Mac"



The Rev. William McCord Thigpen, III, a priest of the Episcopal Church and an artist living in the heart of Mexico departed this life on September 20, 2022, in his adopted home of San Miguel de Allende, México at the age of 67. Mac was born in 1955 in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, receiving a B.S. in computer science and B.A. in New Testament in 1978. In 1980, following a call to priesthood, he attended General Seminary of the Episcopal Church in New York City, receiving a Master of Divinity in 1983. Returning to Tulsa, Mac served as the Curate and Assistant Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church and was ordained to the priesthood in 1984. In 1988, Mac moved to Los Angeles, CA and served in the Diocese of Los Angeles for fourteen years, as Associate Rector of St. James' Episcopal Church Wilshire and then as Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, Melrose. In 2002, Mac moved back to Atlanta to serve as the Rector of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church for fourteen years. In both dioceses, he served as an area dean and on numerous committees and commissions, including as the bishop's first liaison to the LGBT community in LA for ten years.



In 2016, Mac retired from active ministry; he and his husband, John, moved to San Miguel de Allende where they built an ever-enlarging circle of friends. Mac loved to cook and entertain in their home. He focused on his painting and nurtured his identity as a prolific and talented artist, writing, "I paint because I love to paint. In this phase of my life, I'm able to make art my full-time vocation. I'm in a new place in my expression of my art - freer, expressive, alive, with a sense of longing."



Mac assisted at St. Paul's Anglican Church, San Miguel de Allende, until he couldn't due to the debilitating effects of ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease, diagnosed in 2020. Until his death, Mac sought ways to express his creativity and love and gratitude for the world around him.



Mac was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Doris Thigpen; and sister, Janet Thigpen. Mac leaves behind his beloved companion and husband of 28 years, John Lavier; his daughters, Amy Mielke (Steve) and Mary Wolf (Nick); his son, Cory Thigpen (Ashley); his grandchildren, Liam, Allie, Grace, and Oliver; his sisters, Patricia Northcutt, Carolyn Thigpen, and Margaret Thigpen; and his friend, former wife and mother of their children, Jeanne Oden.



Burial service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, Atlanta, Georgia, October 15, 2022, 10:30 AM. Memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, San Miguel de Allende, México, November 4, 2022, 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund https://www.stbartsatlanta.org/ (note "In Memory of Mac Thigpen"); St. Paul's Anglican Church endowment https://stpaulsma.com/, (note "Endowment Fund, Fr. Mac"); or Jóvenes Adelante, San Miguel de Allende https://jovenesadelante.org/donate-usa/, (Campaign: 'Mac Thigpen').

