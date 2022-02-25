THIGPEN, Janet



Janet Lee Thigpen, RNC, MN, CNNP, born April 21, 1953, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was born in Fulton County, Georgia, to the late William McCord Thigpen, Jr., and Doris Street Thigpen. She was a graduate of Georgia State University and Emory University. Janet cared for fragile newborn infants for 41 years, (Grady Memorial Hospital and Emory University), serving in positions of staff nurse, charge nurse, transport nurse, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Director of Perinatal Care and Neonatal Nurse Practitioner. She published multiple journal articles and textbook chapters about newborn care and participated in medical trips in China, Republic of Georgia, and Russia. She also served as Adjunct Faculty at Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing 1999-2014.



Throughout her life, Janet enjoyed sports and hosting family gatherings. She was an active member of her churches, a former member of Woodlawn Baptist Church for 45 years, and a current member of Avondale Estates First Baptist Church. She is survived by her sisters Pat Northcutt of Cincinnati, OH; Carolyn Thigpen of Grayson, GA; and Margaret Thigpen of Atlanta, GA; and brother Mac Thigpen (John Lavier) of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; several nieces and nephews, and beloved friend Eunice Lovell of Tucker, GA. Her amazing spirit of love and patience will be greatly missed.



The family will receive friends Friday, February 25, 2022, from 2:00-4:00PM and Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 1:00-2:00PM. A Celebration of Life service for Janet will be held Saturday, February 26, at 2:00 PM, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts to Samaritan's Purse on Janet's behalf would be appreciated.

