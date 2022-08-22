Thigpen, Edward

THIGPEN II, Edward L. "Big Ed"



Edward L. "Big Ed" Thigpen II, age 51, of Roswell, GA, formerly Troy, PA, on August 19, 2022. Born in York, PA on June 11, 1971, son of the late Rev. Edward and Betsy Bowman Thigpen. Beloved brother of Leslie (Michael) Archer and the late Deborah Thigpen Bailey. Loving uncle of Genevieve, Nathanael, and Simon Archer.



Edward was a graduate of Troy High School in Troy, PA and Penn State University, where he earned a degree in Architectural Engineering and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was a longtime Engineer with DRB Consultants in Atlanta, GA. Ed was especially known for his briskets and would promise a brisket as part of many business deals over the years. Ed also loved gambling, especially college football, European soccer, and online gaming. He would do anything for anyone and was tremendously generous. Also, Ed loved to golf and fish, and was always seen with his big smile and sharing his big laugh. He will be dearly missed.



Friends received Sunday 3-6 at Schellhaas Funeral Home, Ltd., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, PA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM in All Saints Parish, St. Conrad Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler, PA 16001 (Meridian). Interment will be held the following day in Schencks Cemetery, Howard, PA.



Family suggests donations to Aquinas Academy, 2308 W. Hardies Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.


