ajc logo
X

Thigpen, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

THIGPEN II, Edward L. "Big Ed"

Edward L. "Big Ed" Thigpen II, age 51, of Roswell, GA, formerly Troy, PA, on August 19, 2022. Born in York, PA on June 11, 1971, son of the late Rev. Edward and Betsy Bowman Thigpen. Beloved brother of Leslie (Michael) Archer and the late Deborah Thigpen Bailey. Loving uncle of Genevieve, Nathanael, and Simon Archer.

Edward was a graduate of Troy High School in Troy, PA and Penn State University, where he earned a degree in Architectural Engineering and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was a longtime Engineer with DRB Consultants in Atlanta, GA. Ed was especially known for his briskets and would promise a brisket as part of many business deals over the years. Ed also loved gambling, especially college football, European soccer, and online gaming. He would do anything for anyone and was tremendously generous. Also, Ed loved to golf and fish, and was always seen with his big smile and sharing his big laugh. He will be dearly missed.

Friends received Sunday 3-6 at Schellhaas Funeral Home, Ltd., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, PA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM in All Saints Parish, St. Conrad Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler, PA 16001 (Meridian). Interment will be held the following day in Schencks Cemetery, Howard, PA.

Family suggests donations to Aquinas Academy, 2308 W. Hardies Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Whitewater 27, Northgate 14
Gridlock Guy: Traffic pacing has gotten out of hand
18h ago
Georgia Bulldogs lose RB Andrew Paul to knee injury
9h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
7h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
7h ago
Pitcher Mike Soroka continues comeback with Triple-A Gwinnett
7h ago
The Latest
Chambliss, Walter
1h ago
Hilliard, Asa Grant
1h ago
Weldon, Bubba
1h ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
6h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top