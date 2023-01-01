THIBADEAU, Leonard



Williams



Leonard Thibadeau of Decatur, GA, age 71, passed away from cancer on December 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones in the home he cherished.



Leonard was born on October 12, 1951, at Crawford Long Hospital (now Emory Midtown), making him a fourth generation Atlantan. He enjoyed his early years on McConnell and Victoria Falls Drive with his siblings, Billy and Jan, and nearby cousins, often riding bikes and playing in the woods where Toco Hill is now located. He relished the family gatherings at Lake Lanier, trips to Fernandina Beach, cross-country road trips in a pop-up camper, and summers away at Camp Cherokee in North Georgia. Leonard attended Glenn Memorial Methodist Church for Sunday School and kindergarten, then W.D. Thomson Elementary School. At Briarcliff High School, he held leadership roles in several clubs and student government. He earned the ranks of both Eagle Scout and one of the top wrestlers in the state. After graduating from Briarcliff in 1969, Leonard attended Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, where he was on the swim and soccer teams, a member of the SAE fraternity, and a photographer and editor for the yearbook. After graduating with a BA in Psychology, Leonard settled in Decatur, where he lived with close friends, some of whom later bought neighboring homes. He spent several years working in residential homebuilding with his brother. He joined his father's real estate company, becoming a realtor in 1975 and a broker in 1978. During this time, he took adult classes at Decatur School of Ballet and was a company member of the Decatur-DeKalb Civic Ballet.



In 1980, Leonard met his wife Carolyn at a Halloween party in the living room of their future home, where they were married in 1987. Leonard and Carolyn bonded over their quiet personalities, shared compassion and humility, love of animals and nature, and their enjoyment of athletic activities, such as running, biking, canoeing, hiking and camping. In 1989, they started their family of Alex, Catherine, and Michael. Leonard loved bringing family and friends together on trips to Cumberland Island and Crystal River, FL, gatherings at the lake house he helped design, Bicycle Ride Across Georgia, neighborhood block parties and local festivals and events. He enjoyed studying and collecting items of historic and natural beauty, including maps, books, folk art, animal bones, feathers, and antique house fixtures. He repurposed salvaged materials and pursued carpentry projects and enjoyed sharing his talents and knowledge with others. Leonard was very active in the Decatur community and enjoyed walking throughout the City. He greeted everyone he encountered daily with a smile, and for the furry friends, a treat from his pocket. He volunteered for activities and field trips with the City Schools of Decatur for 19 years and served as Secretary of Decatur High School PTSA. He never missed the myriad of school and year-round sporting activities of his children. He also volunteered with the City of Decatur for annual events and festivals and served on committees, advisory boards and task forces. He regularly participated in both Planning Commission and City Commission meetings to weigh in on important issues. He was a founding member of the Tanyard Creek Community Garden, where he spent much of his free time in the last 10 years. Leonard was also a member of the DeKalb, Georgia, and National Associations of REALTORS® for almost 50 years. He was especially active with the DeKalb Association of REALTORS®, serving as President in 1998, participating in countless events and committees and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2020. Leonard's clients appreciated his laid-back attitude, extensive knowledge of the area's history and quality home building, and his sincere desire to help them find the perfect home.



One of the hallmarks of Leonard's life was the time, energy and thought that he gave to his communities. He brought his individuality, gentle and kind spirit, and sense of humor to everything he did. His openness was disarming and uncommon, as was his unwavering support of others. He moved us with infectious enthusiasm and sincerity. In his last days, he encouraged us all to support one another and to "keep creating".



He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Alex, Catherine (Katie Colville), and Michael (Kelsey); and his sister, Jan Francis. He was predeceased by his parents, William C. and Carol W. Thibadeau; and his brother, Billy. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 PM, on Jan. 7, 2023 at Decatur Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at the Historic Dekalb Courthouse. Leonard will be returned to the earth in a family plot at the Decatur Cemetery and across his favorite natural locations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lifeline Animal Project, or AWARE Wildlife Center.

