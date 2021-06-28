Theodocion, Ruth

THEODOCION (Kelley), Ruth



Ruth (Kelley) Theodocion, 79, of McDonough, Georgia, entered Heaven on Friday, June 25, 2021.



A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Glen Haven Baptist Church 345 East Lake Road, McDonough, GA 30252. The family will receive guests from 1 pm to 2 pm in the church sanctuary prior to the service. Private entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.



Ruth was born April 21, 1942, in Rhea County, Tennessee, to the Rev. Charles and Leola (Jones) Kelley. After graduating from Tennessee Tech University, she moved to Atlanta to teach business education at Brown High School. In 1975, Ruth launched her career with Mary Kay Cosmetics, and in 2010, she retired as National Sales Director Emeritus.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, James (Bud) Theodocion, and brother Jimmy Kelley. She is survived by daughter Kelley; son Pete and daughter-in-law Kate; grandchildren Jay and Charlotte; and sisters Nelda Daughterty, Charlotte Delk, and Reba Hitchcock.



In lieu of flowers, Ruth hoped donations would be made to the Glen Haven Baptist Church Building Fund.



