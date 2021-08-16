THEE, William F. (Bill)



Age 90, passed away August 14, 2021 after a long decline with Dementia. Bill was born in 1931 in Savannah, GA to Ernest and Nell Thee. After he graduated from Commercial High School, Bill joined the U.S. Navy. While stationed in Morocco, he used leave time to tour several European countries, which furthered his desire to "see the world." After his military service, he began working in the trucking industry, which he enjoyed, although he never drove a truck. Bill attended Armstrong College in the evening, where he met the love of his life, Gail Young. When Gail was accepted at Emory Univ., Bill got a job transfer to Atlanta. He attended Georgia State Univ., where he got a BBA Degree in Transportation. Bill and Gail married in 1959. They lived in metro Atlanta and raised their two children, Melanie and Michael, whom they adored. After both children graduated from the Univ. of Georgia, Bill began 20 years of traveling. They explored the United States, Canada, Central America and Europe. After Bill retired from the trucking and Gail from teaching, they settled in Suwanee. Bill did volunteer work for the city until he began to suffer the effects of Dementia. Gail lovingly cared for him until his death, with the help in the last months from Benton House Memory Care. Bill and Gail were married 62 years. He is survived by his wife, children, and four grandchildren, Cory and Olivia Hall, Sara Thee Reasons and Jessica Thee.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, act.alz.org/donate. The family will receive friends Wednesday August 18, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535. Private family burial in the Thee family plot at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA.



