<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689861-01_0_0000689861-01-1_20210516.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689861-01_0_0000689861-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">THAXTON, Walter Steve<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Walter Steve Thaxton, 72 years young, passed May 13, 2021, after a battle with liver disease. Steve was born April 13, 1949, to parents Edward and Frances Thaxton in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Clarkston High School. Steve was an Atlanta native and spent his life working in and around the city. While he did work for Cub Foods, most of his workdays were spent working for Allen Electric in Monroe, GA. He was also a member of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church. Steve is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donna Durden; his siblings: Lee Thaxton (Pam); Susan Thaxton Smith (Chris); Carol Thaxton; John Thaxton (Kristy); brother-in-law Chris Jones (the late Ronda Thaxton Jones); and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 2:30 pm, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. Interment to immediately follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.asturner.com </font><br/>