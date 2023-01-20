THAMES, Jon



Jon Thames, age 84, of Conyers, distinguished Professor of Law at the University of South Carolina and John Marshall Law School, passed away Saturday, January 14 ,2023. He is preceded in death by father, Lefloure Elson Thames, mother, Maxie Loree Dawson, mother, Luna Sue Thames; daughter, Holly Skipper, He is survived by his wife, Seong Ja-Leikness Thames; sons, Ripley Thames, Joel and Siovahn Thames, Clayton Leikness; daughter, Christine Leikness and Craig Wilson; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Chae Thames, Eugene and Dorothy Dawson; sister, Jacqueline Jumonville; Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2023, 12:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with James Thames officiating. The family will accept friends the morning of the service beginning at 10:30 AM. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

