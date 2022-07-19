Thacker, Marjorie

THACKER (Bisel),



Marjorie Louise



"Margie"



Margie Bisel Thacker passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Hydee Thacker-Griffin; her two granddaughters, Katie Boatwright, Atlanta, Georgia, and Kerri Bellgraph; her husband, Paul; and three great-grandchildren in Peachtree City, Georgia. She has a sister, Myrna Mace, Boise, Idaho; and another sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Ray Kendrick, Eugene, Oregon. Margie was born and raised in Boise, Idaho. In 1969, she and her daughter Hydee moved to the south, affectionately calling Georgia home.



She will be remembered at a Mass in her parish, St. George Catholic Church in Newnan, Georgia. Family and friends will be notified when the service arrangements have been finalized.



