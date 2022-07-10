TEUSCHER, John



John Teuscher, long time resident of Roswell and recent resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on July 4, 2022. John was born in Germany in 1925 and came to the United States as an infant with his parents and two sisters. He grew up in Springfield, New Jersey. He was an engineering graduate at the University of Wisconsin and received a masters degree from Stevens Institute of Technology. John served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean War.



John spent 38 years with the Western Electric Company. He was transferred to Atlanta in 1969 as the General Manager of Western's Southern Region. He also had assignments in Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, Boston and New York before retiring in 1984 and returning to the Atlanta area.



John was on the Northside Hospital Board, director of the Sandy Springs C&S bank and a member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club. He was a longtime member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club.



John and his wife, Anne, were inseparable and spent many happy years together golfing and traveling. John was known to his golfing friends as "Gentleman John." He was truly a gentleman and a very sweet and kind man.



John is survived by his son, Jim and daughter-in-law, June Wheeler Teuscher of Chattanooga. He was preceded in death by his son, John; and loving wife, Anne.



A graveside service and burial will be performed at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the charity of your choice.

