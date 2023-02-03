Tess, Allen

TESS, Dr. Allen F.



1938-2023



Allen F. Tess, MD, passed away peacefully January 29, 2023, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Drews Tess; 3 children, Dan (spouse Tricia), Beth Bigman (spouse Steven), and Chris (spouse Anjala); and 6 grandchildren, Christopher Luman, Andrew, Tess Luman, David, Amiya, and Nadia; and is reunited in Heaven with his daughter Melanie. Memorial service on February 18 at 2 PM, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atlanta (redeemer.org).

