Tess, Allen

2 hours ago

TESS, Dr. Allen F.

1938-2023

Allen F. Tess, MD, passed away peacefully January 29, 2023, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Drews Tess; 3 children, Dan (spouse Tricia), Beth Bigman (spouse Steven), and Chris (spouse Anjala); and 6 grandchildren, Christopher Luman, Andrew, Tess Luman, David, Amiya, and Nadia; and is reunited in Heaven with his daughter Melanie. Memorial service on February 18 at 2 PM, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atlanta (redeemer.org).

