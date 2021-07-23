TERRY, William
Mr. William Channing Terry of Atlanta passed away on July 15, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ. Services can be viewed Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 3 PM from the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel website. Rev. Dr. Sheryl Powell, Officiating. Family only is permitted to attend the service. He leaves to cherish his memory a Godmother Doria Johnson; sister Tracey Lynn Powell; brother Jason Powell (Jermeca); and a host of relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W. Atlanta 30331, mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
