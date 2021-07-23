TERRY, William



Mr. William Channing Terry of Atlanta passed away on July 15, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ. Services can be viewed Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 3 PM from the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel website. Rev. Dr. Sheryl Powell, Officiating. Family only is permitted to attend the service. He leaves to cherish his memory a Godmother Doria Johnson; sister Tracey Lynn Powell; brother Jason Powell (Jermeca); and a host of relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W. Atlanta 30331, mbfh.com



