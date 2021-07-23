ajc logo
Terry, William

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TERRY, William

Mr. William Channing Terry of Atlanta passed away on July 15, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ. Services can be viewed Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 3 PM from the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel website. Rev. Dr. Sheryl Powell, Officiating. Family only is permitted to attend the service. He leaves to cherish his memory a Godmother Doria Johnson; sister Tracey Lynn Powell; brother Jason Powell (Jermeca); and a host of relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W. Atlanta 30331, mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

