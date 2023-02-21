TERRY, William Hale



William Hale Terry, 98 of Sandy Springs, died February 19, 2023. Mr. Terry graduated from Vanderbilt University. He enjoyed a career in accounting and was a partner with A.M. Pullen. Mr. Terry was a member of Cherokee Town and Country Club and was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arta Terry and is survived by his daughters, Susan W. Terry, Nancy J. Waters; grandson, John Wesley Waters; and nephew, Dr. William Terry and his wife, Jo. Services will be private at a later date.



