TERRY, Thelma
Age 87, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 7, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11 AM; Charity Truth Tabernacle. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
