TERRY, Michael Rudolph
Michael Rudolph Terry, age 42, of Atlanta, GA, passed July 30, 2023. Michael is survived by his mother, Allie Robinson Terry; and daughter, MyKailah Terry. Funeral Service Tuesday August, 8, 2023, at 11 AM, Ben Hill United Methodist Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
