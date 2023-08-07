Terry, Michael

TERRY, Michael Rudolph

Michael Rudolph Terry, age 42, of Atlanta, GA, passed July 30, 2023. Michael is survived by his mother, Allie Robinson Terry; and daughter, MyKailah Terry. Funeral Service Tuesday August, 8, 2023, at 11 AM, Ben Hill United Methodist Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

