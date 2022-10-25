TERRELL, Vernon Barbara



Vernon Barbara Terrell, age 85, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 23, 2022.



Celebration of Life will be held 1 PM, Friday, October 28, 2022. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Terrell.



Survivors include her children, Billy Howard Terrell, Jr., Vernon Beattie (Michelle) Terrell, and Melissa Anne (Kyle) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Jonathan, Kathryn, Lydia, Brandon, and Edmund.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2201 Old Russellville Pike, Clarksville, TN 37040.



