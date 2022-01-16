TERPENING, Barbara



Barbara Cole Terpening, age 86, of Fayetteville, Ga passed away on January 11, 2022, at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1935, to the late Earl Hatris Cole and Bessie Hammond Cole. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Trum; and grandson, Jeremy Walls. Barbara was a person of many accomplishments, some of which include being involved in the Forest Park Garden Club, Garden Club of Georgia, National Garden Clubs (NGC), North Georgia Council of Flower Show Judges, Imaginatif Study Club, and The Georgia Iris Society, where she was a master judge until she retired. Her interest was also focused on growing iris flowers with her husband, they enjoyed being members of The American Iris Society and traveling to the AIS national conventions. As a couple, they were instrumental in leading the AIS region 5 iris membership to host the AIS National Convention in 1992. She was a member of the Interior Design Club of Atlanta where she was president for 19 years setting up many trips foreign and locally. Barbara met her husband, Bob, at Auburn University at a Delta Chi and Alpha Omega Pi Dance in 1954 and married later that year. She loved her family and spent many years with her husband traveling all over the world with one of her favorite places being St. Petersburg, Florida. They were involved with the Scottish Clans and Games where Barbara was a member of Clan Gunn Gregor and Nesbit. She was also a member of the Saint Andrew Society of Atlanta and the Sovereign Military Order of The Temple of Jerusalem. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert L. Terpening; granddaughter, Jill Layson; great-grandchildren, Austin, Haylan, Nathan, and Riordan; and many other extended family and friends. There will be a graveside service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, with Rev. Don Daly officiating. The family will accept friends at McKoon Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until service time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mckoon.com McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory 770-253-4580

