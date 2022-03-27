TERESI, Robert



Robert D. Teresi, age 78, of Chamblee died March 24, 2022. Bob was born in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from North Babylon High School on Long Island in 1960. Bob enlisted in the US Airforce and received an honorable discharge after eight years of service. During and after his service, Bob lived and worked in multiple locations including Maine, Florida, Alaska, and New Jersey as well as Valencia Spain, before settling down in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and retiring in Georgia. He worked as an IT Disaster Recovery Specialist and enjoyed using technology and sharing his knowledge. He loved reading and was fascinated by space. Robert is survived by his wife, Joyce Teresi; daughter, Dr. Holly Teresi Yarbrough and her husband, Grant, Chamblee,GA; son, Anthony Robert Teresi and his wife, Shelly Martin, Orlando, FL; grandsons: Henry, John and Leo Yarbrough; step-sons: Harold, William, and Jeff Mayhugh; and step-daughter, Cindy Arboneaux ( née Mayhugh). He was preceded in death by his daughters: Kimberly Ann Teresi and Diana Lynn Teresi. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Atlanta Boxer Rescue (www.atlantaboxerrescue.org). Mr. Teresi was cremated. The ashes will be interred at Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen, New Jersey. Sign online guestbook at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation Service, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

