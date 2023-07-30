Tenny, Linda

TENNY (CUMMINGS), Linda



Linda was welcomed into her eternal home on July 18, 2023, in Woodstock, GA. She was born on May 2, 1942, in Los Angeles, CA. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, William Tenny. She is survived by sons, Mark (Janet) of Woodstock, GA; son, Paul (Tammi) of Florrisant, MO; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Timothy, Rochell, Grace, and Myranda; and three great-grandchildren: Temperance, Gideon, and Solomon. Linda was a diligent follower of Christ and was always guided by her faith. A committed mother and joyful wife, Linda always loved to remind others to "keep on honeymooning." Everyone who knew her was familiar with her incomparable warmth, and how she shared her hugs, love, and wisdom. Whether it was sitting down to a game of cards or baking unique desserts, Linda's love had a rare and unforgettable quality to it, one that we will cherish the memory of until we see her again. Linda will be interred with her husband at the Georgia National Cemetery. A life celebration party will be held at a later date. "See you in the morning."



