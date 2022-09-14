TENNELL, Walter G.



Mr. Walter G. Tennell of Atlanta entered into rest on August 20, 2022. A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. S W Atlanta. Instate 10:00 AM. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



