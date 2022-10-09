ajc logo
Tenebaum, Albert

TENEBAUM, Albert

Albert Tenenbaum, Avraham Ben Aharon v' Chasya, age 94, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York, the Tenenbaum family moved to Atlanta when Albert was a young child. He graduated from Boys High and attended Georgia Tech until he joined his family in the grocery business. He met his wife Tillie in 1949 and knew immediately she was the one for him. Their courtship was long distance while he served in the Korean war. His letters to her captured her heart and they were married in 1954. Albert built the Great Savings grocery store, and was a savvy businessman. He also dabbled in commercial real estate with his Galanti/Benator/Werbin familes. His business reputation was built on honesty, fairness, and a straight-forward approach. He was a life-time member at Congregation Shearith Israel and a long-time member of Congregation Or VeShalom. Albert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Tillie Galanti Tenenbaum (of blessed memory). He was a dedicated father to Charlotte (Joel) Marks, Lenore (Scott) Kaye, and Toby (David) Fagin. He was also a devoted grandfather to Andrew (Chevi) Marks, Steven (Sherry) Marks, Adam (Chelsea) Fagin, Megan (Jordan) Remer and Lauren Fagin. He was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, who brought him tremendous joy. Graveside services will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM. To honor Albert's memory, donations can be made to Congregation Or VeShalom, Congregation Shearith Israel or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

