Tedford, Dara

Dara Louise Grainger Tedford, age 100, of Marietta, GA, passed away at her home Saturday, November 13, 2021. She was born in Graniteville, SC, and and moved to Georgia at age 16. Mrs. Tedford was employed as a successful sales representative with Stanley Home Products for over fifty years. She was a member of Browns Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta where she was a very active member including singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school and head of the vacation bible schools.At church she met and married B.L., the love of her life at age 19. Mrs. Tedford was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie (B.L.) Tedford, Jr., son Terrell (Terry) Tedford, and ten brothers and sisters. Surviving family is her daughter, Cheryl Tedford, daughters-in-law Pam Hunnicutt and Linda Saye, grandsons Brad and Ryan Tedford, Corey Carmer, and great-grandson Dock Tedford. Additional surviving family includes many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law. Graveside services will be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery on November 20 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/f/dara-tedford-vogel-fund) has been set up to create a memorial at Vogel State Park in honor of Dara and B.L. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.



