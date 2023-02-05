X
TEAL, James

James "Jim" Lunie Teal, age 81, of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully in his home on January 30, 2023.

A kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jim was a true gentleman with strong faith.

Jim was born on September 11, 1941, to Lunie Everett Teal and Jimmie Lee Windom Teal, of Mt. Zion, Georgia. He attended Mt. Zion High School and was valedictorian of his class. He then attended the University of Georgia where he received his MBA and met his soon to be wife, Marilyn Moore Teal. Jim and Marilyn wed on April 4, 1970, in Atlanta. They settled in East Cobb in 1972, where they raised three children, Greg, Kelly, and Jeff, and spent the next 50 years together. Jim and Marilyn were also faithful members of Mount Bethel Church during that time.

Jim loved working hard. He spent most of his working career as a traveling salesman at Flexco before he retired at age 67. Jim also enjoyed being outdoors - working on the family farm in Mt. .Zion, GA on the weekends, or working on projects at his home in East Cobb. Jim also loved spending time with his two grandchildren, watching the Georgia Bulldogs, traveling with the family, listening to gospel music, and learning about vintage cars. Most of all, Jim loved getting together for big family gatherings at the farm.

Jim is survived by his children and their families: son, Greg Teal of Marietta, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Sean Sullivan of Marietta, GA, and grandson, Luke Sullivan; and son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Jamey Teal of Sandy Springs, GA, and their son, Oliver Teal. He also leaves two sisters, Inez Teal McDonald (Hugh) of Dunwoody, GA and Dr. Janice Teal of Carrollton, GA; one brother, Dewey Teal and wife, Ramona of Carrollton, GA; and brother-in-law, Troy Reeves Sr. (Margie) of Decatur, GA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Teal; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lunie Everett Teal; sisters, Lillian Teal Moore (J.P.), Syble Teal Estes (Andy), Margie Teal Reeves, Berna Teal Burson (Perry), Ramona Teal Johnson (Bill); his brother, Jerry Teal; and a nephew, Alton Johnson.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11 AM, at Mount Bethel Church in Marietta, GA, in the sanctuary, with a reception to follow. He will lie in state one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name, to Mt. Bethel Church in Marietta, GA. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill, Marietta, GA is in charge of arrangements.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel

1157 Old Canton Road Ne

Marietta, GA

30068

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/marietta-ga/hm-patterson-son-canton-hill-chapel/4945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

