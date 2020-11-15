Teague, Victoria

TEAGUE (BRAND), Victoria Joy "Vicki"



Victoria "Vicki" Joy Brand Teague departed for her heavenly home on Thursday November 11th surrounded by her family. Victoria was born on August 22, 1961 to Rev. Lowell Thomas Brand and Rachelle Miller Brand in Napoleon, Ohio. Vicki's father was killed in an auto accident when she was 5 years old. When her mother got remarried to Rev. James Denny several years later, Vicki was thrilled to gain a new father, her beloved "Daddy Jim". Her childhood years were happily spent in Defiance, OH, Randleman, NC and High Point, NC.



Vicki attended Central Wesleyan College in Central SC, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. She then attended medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her pediatric residency training was also fulfilled at UNC-Chapel Hill. Upon completion of her medical training, Victoria relocated to Georgia and was employed first at Alpharetta Pediatrics from 1990 to 1998, then at Pediatric Associates of Johns Creek from 1998 to 2020. Victoria loved caring for the children and teens in her practice. She especially enjoyed the long-term relationships she developed with the many families she served. Victoria was a Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics. She was also named by Atlanta Magazine as one of Atlanta's Top Doctors in 2018, 2019 and 2020.



Vicki met her husband Terry Teague during medical school and they enjoyed 34 wonderful years of marriage. They shared a strong Christian faith and served together in church activities at Alpharetta First Baptist Church and later North Point Community Church. Although she had a busy pediatric practice, Vicki put an even higher priority on her family. She rarely missed a school or sporting event in which her children Merry or Tyler were involved. As they reached adulthood, Vicki was thrilled to witness the start of their professional careers in medicine and business, respectfully, as well as their happy marriages to Godly spouses. Vicki enjoyed the many friends she made through her church, neighborhood, tennis teams and book club. Having played the piano since the age of five, music was always an important part of her life as well.



Vicki is survived by her husband Terry, daughter Dr. Merry Jarrard (husband Dr. Howell Jarrard) who reside in Pittsburgh PA, and son Tyler Teague (wife Bailey Teague) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her mother Rachelle Brand Denny, brother John Brand (wife Anita) and stepbrother Steve Denny (wife Cynthia), all of High Point, NC. As she enters her eternal home, she will be joining her fathers, Rev. Lowell Thomas Brand and Rev. James L. Denny, and her step-brother Timothy Denny.



A Celebration of Life service for Vicki will be held on Saturday,







November 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30022. The family will gather with friends on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Peachtree Corners, GA. Private burial services will be held at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. Due to COVID-19 the family wishes that you observe social distancing, wear masks, no hugging and no hand shakes. Your prayers and love are greatly appreciated.



Victoria Joy Brand Teague may be remembered in numerous realms in which she was victorious, but most importantly for being a faithful servant to her Lord Jesus Christ. "But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." 1 Corinthians 15:57. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to North Point Community Church,



On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



