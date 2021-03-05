TCHOK, Sava Ivan



Sava Ivan Tchok died March 1, 2021 at age 92. Born in Ljubljana, Slovenia in 1929, he grew up in Belgrade Yugoslavia. At the age of 11, he left Belgrade with his family upon the invasion of Yugoslavia in April 1941. After traveling through the Middle East and Africa, the family arrived in the United States in October of 1941, where he attended school in New York until he was sent to join his father in London, who was with the Yugoslav Government in exile during the war. There he attended Westminster School. After the war, he joined his family who had then settled in Trieste, Italy, but after a year the family decided to return to the United States. Sava then attended Columbia University in New York City and graduated in 1952. While at Columbia he was president of St. Anthony Hall, Delta Psi, and played on the fencing team. After graduation with a degree in economics, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked at various jobs in finance and investing in New York. He moved to Atlanta in 1971. In 1989 he co-founded Abaco, Inc., which developed, produced and marketed raw materials and ingredients for the flavor and fragrance industry. He retired from Abaco in 2007. Sava was preceded in death by his two sisters, Marica Cok Towers Miller and Ljubica Cok Steward and a niece and nephew, Marsha Towers and John Towers. Sava leaves behind his nephew and niece, Geoffrey Steward and Andrea Towers and other close family who will miss him very much.



