Taylor, Susan

TAYLOR (CARDINER), Susan Calvert



Susan Calvert (Gardiner) Taylor was born on May 9, 1945 in Boca Raton, Florida to the late John Tilford Gardiner and the late Verda Calvert, while they were stationed there during the war. After the family returned to Kentucky, Susan attended school in Howe Valley, and graduated high school from Elizabethtown High School in 1963. She later graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in education in 1967, and a master's degree in education from Georgia State University in 1973. She married David L. Taylor, at her parents' home and family farm, on July 5, 1969. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2019.



After their wedding, David and Susan moved to Smyrna, Georgia, where Susan taught for several years before resigning to raise their three daughters. Susan was a loving wife, sister (to the late Janet Gardiner), grandmother and "original" soccer mom, spending decades driving her girls to and from soccer practices and games. Life only got better as time went on, as they were blessed with ten grandchildren.



Susan passed unexpectedly on March 7, 2021 in her current residence located in Marietta, Georgia, where she had resided since 1971. She is survived by her husband, David; her three daughters and their families, Rachel (Brad) Hedges (Lily, Helena, Sophia, John and David); Alicia (Jackson, Caleb and Charles); and Erica (DuRant) Timmons (Sawyer and McCartney Kate); a beloved aunt, Fern Calvert; many cousins, in-laws and friends.



A graveside service was held in Cecilia, Kentucky at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to an organization of your choice, in her honor.

