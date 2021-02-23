TAYLOR, Sue



Sue Wells Taylor of Saint Simons Island, Georgia passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2021. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease several years before. Sue Wells was born on March 16, 1936 in Cuthbert, Georgia, where her father, Samuel Alonso Wells, was Superintendent of Schools for Randolph County. The family moved to Decatur, Georgia where Sue graduated from Decatur High School in 1954. Along with her twin brother Sam Wells, she entered Emory University in the second female class on a special scholarship awarded to twins. Sue was President of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Education.



She married Clyde Afton Taylor III of Brunswick, Georgia in 1958 and the couple moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The family moved several times as the children were growing up, and after they left home, the couple returned to Atlanta. Sue served as Executive Vice President of Eastern Manufacturing, the family-owned business. An active former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, she was President of Women in the Church, and a leader of the women's Bible study.



The couple retired to Saint Simons Island, where Sue, a life-long avid reader, was active in the Friends of the Library and organized the Tables of Content fundraisers. Sue was also active in the Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, where she again served as President of Women in the Church for several years. Sue and Clyde took classes in ballroom dancing for most of their married life and enjoyed dancing waltz, tango and swing at every opportunity, but especially at the Jekyll Island Club.



Sue will be remembered for her deep faith, sense of humor, keen intellect, practical wisdom, and love for friends and family. Sue Wells Taylor is survived by husband of 62 years, Clyde, her twin brother Sam A. Wells Jr. M.D., sister Elizabeth Wells, children Martha Greenway (Mike), Josephine Ann Taylor (Mauricio Milazzo), Clyde Taylor IV, and grandchildren Alexandra and Forrest Greenway, and Lorenzo Milazzo Taylor. A family burial will be held on February 25 at 1:00 PMat Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Georgia. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, or Golden Isles Presbyterian Church.



