TAYLOR, Shirley Ann Luther



Shirley Ann Luther Taylor "Shan", 88, of Alpharetta, GA, died peacefully on November 23, 2023.



She was born in Kansas City in 1934, and adopted by Victor and Marie Luther, and became an accomplished pianist, which she would continue to do her entire life. Shan graduated from The University of Georgia with a Business degree in 1956 BBA.



Shan was preceded in death by her parents, Vic and Marie; and her husband of 49 years, Charles Jarrett Taylor. She is survived by her daughters, Amy Taylor and Lisa Taylor; and her granddaughter, Caroline Grace Boardman.



A Celebration of Shan's Life will be December 10, 2023 at 3 PM, at First United Methodist Church of Monroe. In lieu of flowers, donations to First United Methodist Church of Monroe - Music Ministry, 400 South Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30655, www.monroefirst.church/give, would be greatly appreciated.



Meadows Funeral Home, Inc., was in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.



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