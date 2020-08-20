TAYLOR-SCOTT, Terrilyn Michelle Graveside Service for Mrs. Terrilyn Michelle Taylor-Scott of Conyers, GA, will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, 11 AM, at Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Visitation TODAY from 4 PM - 6 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013. (770)285-6673.

