TAYLOR, Samuel Robert



On Monday, December 7th, 2020, Samuel Robert Taylor, loving brother and friend, passed away at the age of 73.



Sam was born February 23rd, 1947 in Jacksonville, Florida to Fred and Vesta Taylor. He grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida, graduating in 1965 from Mainland Senior High School. Sam lived in the Atlanta metro area since the 1970s and was in the financial printing business before retiring in 2007.



Sam loved following sports, doing crossword puzzles, being with his many friends and spending holidays with family. He was known for his humor, warmth and wit and he will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family.



Sam was preceded in death this August by his brother Fred Michael Taylor whom he had cared for during the last nine years. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law India and Nick Johnson, his niece April Husted, nephew Nicholas Johnson and by three grand nieces.

